Longview choir headed to compete in Dallas

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview High School choir has been invited to perform the National Anthem at a Dallas Mavericks game in March against the Golden State Warriors, and is asking for help from community members to make the trip a reality.
“This game, and our performance has a high likelihood of being nationally televised,” said Melody McMullen, Longview High School Choir Director.
McMullen said this is the first time the LHS choir has received an opportunity like this.
