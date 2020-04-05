LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School will offer options for how the class of 2020 can celebrate graduation with their families while also following social distancing protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district on Monday announced two plans for students.

One plan, called Plan A, is individual ceremonies 8 a.m.-8 p.m. May 12-15 at Lobo Stadium. According to a written statement from the district, students and their parents can go to the high school in their cap and gown for the individual ceremonies.

