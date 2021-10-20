Longview High School student arrested after bringing firearm on campus

LONGVIEW, Texas — A student was taken into custody this morning after a High School teacher found that they were in possession of a firearm.
Longview Police were called to the campus at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and immediately removed the student from campus.
LHS Principal James Brewer said there was no direct threat made against any specific student or faculty member, but "bringing a firearm on campus is punishable by expulsion for a period of 1 year, and subject to criminal prosecution."
The student will be suspended, Brewer said, and criminal charges will be pursued to "the fullest extent."
LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox emphasized that student safety is of the utmost importance to the district and they will be working with local law enforcement on the incident.