Longview High School student arrested after bringing firearm on campus

LONGVIEW, Texas — A student was taken into custody this morning after a High School teacher found that they were in possession of a firearm.

Longview Police were called to the campus at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and immediately removed the student from campus.

LHS Principal James Brewer said there was no direct threat made against any specific student or faculty member, but "bringing a firearm on campus is punishable by expulsion for a period of 1 year, and subject to criminal prosecution."

The student will be suspended, Brewer said, and criminal charges will be pursued to "the fullest extent."