Longview High School student tests positive for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas — Another student at Longview High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student passed the routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus.

The district was informed about the positive test on Saturday, September 19.

"We have notified staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the student. We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of the campus where the student had contact," Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools, said.

The district asks all Longview High School students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis while following the safety guidelines that have been implemented on campus.

Staff members displaying COVID-19 symptoms will follow district protocols; including isolation from students and other staff members. Any Longview ISD staffers with questions can contact district COVID-19 coordinator Mae Johnson Lewis via email or call 903-381-2292.