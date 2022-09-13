Longview High School students bring back student-ran newscast

"Media is all around us and so it's something that I've been really passionate about," said Nathan Bachtell, Longview ISD senior.

LONGVIEW, Texas — According to a recent study, more than 40 percent of Gen-Zers and young millennials never watch cable news, but a group of Longview High School students are bringing the newsroom back to their campus.

Longview ISD film and technical theatre teacher Joshua Graves said the process to bring the news back started at the end of spring 2022.

"The news existed on this campus for a really long time and toward the end of the year we found out that this school we compete against had this news program and the kids started asking 'why don't we do that,'" Graves said.

Then after brainstorming ideas, "Loboview" came into fruition.

Statista states older news consumers make up the largest viewership and 42 percent of Gen-Zers never watch cable news; however, Longview film students believe media of all forms should be consumed.

Ben Hatfield works on films, directs the newscasts and does whatever else it takes to turn his dreams into a reality.

"That's what I plan to major in in college," he said. "I'd love to work on films for the rest of my life if I can."

Graves said it starts in the classroom.

"Last year we didn't create as much content as I would have liked and by doing the news, every week they'll have a deadline now and it'll only make them better," Graves said.

Graves said he hopes for his students to elevate their storytelling abilities as reporters, too.