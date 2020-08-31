Longview High School students tests positive for COVID-19

Two students at Longview High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

One student tested positive on Friday, August 28, and was last on the Longview High School campus on Wednesday, August 26. The district says they were notified Monday, August 31.

The other student also tested positive on Friday, August 28, and was last on the Longview High School campus on Thursday, August 27. The district was notified on Friday, August 28. Both students passed the routine screening before arriving and wore masks while on campus.