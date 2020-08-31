Longview High School students tests positive for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD reports two more students that have tested positive for COVID-19.
One student tested positive on Friday, August 28, and was last on the Longview High School campus on Wednesday, August 26. The district says they were notified Monday, August 31.
The other student also tested positive on Friday, August 28, and was last on the Longview High School campus on Thursday, August 27. The district was notified on Friday, August 28. Both students passed the routine screening before arriving and wore masks while on campus.
The district asks Longview High School students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis while following the safety guidelines that have been implemented on campus.