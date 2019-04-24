LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization held an open house Tuesday night for the public to contribute their opinions to the planning of updates to the city’s transportation infrastructure.

Some citizens attended out of concern for safety in the city.

"We used to go to a gym on the loop and every morning while I was on the treadmill I watched someone in a wheel chair on the loop because there are no lanes and no sidewalk," Longview resident Lynette Goodson said. "So that person was on the loop with traffic."

Transportation Planning Manager Macie Wyres says it is important for Longview residents to provide input on the direction of their community’s infrastructure.

"We need to know what system works best for them. We would like to know what the public prioritizes when it comes to our transportation system," Wyres said.

The city calls their plan "Mobility 2045." A long term plan that will guide implementation of multiple forms of transportation improvements.

Mobility 2045 Project Manager, Edmund Haas, says the goal of Tuesday night’s meeting is to add the public’s input to their planning stages for these updates.

"The idea is at this station," Haas said while pointing to a table with poster board and marker. "We're soliciting input from residents on what they feel are key issues for the community, things that we need to be looking at in terms of transportation planning."

City officials reinforced that the meeting was about polling public opinion.

"We’re asking the public to join us and get involved and share where they see challenges in our transportation system, where they have priorities, and where they see opportunities," Wyres said.

The open house also included stations where residents could look at data being considered during the planning process.

If you missed the open house and want to give your input on the Mobility 2045 plan. Take the survey here.