Longview homicide victim recorded own shooting, documents say

LONGVIEW, Texas — A man who died in a March 19 homicide on East Nelson Street in Longview recorded his shooting on his mobile phone.

Michael Lee Ralston, 49, was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of 44-year-old Eric Matthew Wynns of Longview. He also was charged with aggravated assault, accused of using a knife to injure Johnathan Dillard. Dillard was identified as Wynns' brother and roommate in an affidavit an officer wrote to obtain a warrant for Ralston's arrest in relation to Wynn's death. Another officer wrote a similar report in relation to Dillard's injuries.

One of the affidavits describes a dispute that developed over text messages that Ralston sent Wynns. The affidavit did not reveal the content of the text messages. The officer described a home where five people lived and shared laundry facilities. Two people who live near the house where the shooting occurred, but did not witness it, reported an ongoing dispute between Ralston and Wynns.