Longview ISD honors valedictorian, salutatorian

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School's Class of 2023 Valedictorian is Dina Zeid, and the Salutatorian is Hannah McCrory.

Dina Zeid, daughter of Brenda Vozza and Yasser Zeid, will major in Radio-Televison-Film at the University of Texas at Austin. Hannah McCrory, daughter of Eric and Katherine McCrory, will major in Medical Humanities at Baylor University.

With some offers still pending, scholarships total more than $5.6 million for over 500 seniors, according to Mrs. Kay Ray, Longview High School’s coordinator of college scholarships and financial aid.

The Top 2 percent of the Class of 2023 includes (in alphabetical order by last name): Luke Archer, Catherine Da Moude, Delia Fourie, Zoe Hightower, Abigail Hilton, Leilani Mercier, Lillian Purdum, and Carolina Rodriguez.

The Top 10 percent of the Class of 2023 includes (in alphabetical order by last name):

Yudiel Aguirre, Mario Alchammas, Amirah Alexander, Nathan Bachtell, Alexander Beane, Julianna Benitez, Aaliyah Cade, Ryan Carmichael, Katelyn Clendenin, Henry Danielson, Madison Davidson, Rachel de Jong, Jefferson Dunaway, Luke Farr, Seth Fulton, Martin Guerrero, Benjamin Hatfield, Lane Healy, Christina Holder, Aniya Hopson, Reagan Hull, Angelica Jacquez, Zarrar Bin Junaid, Caroline Mason, Hailey Anahi Monsivais, Karen Navarro Gonzalez, Jax Norman, Elizabeth Ponder, Kathia Ramirez-Castillo, Reagan Rios, Irvin Rodriguez Castillo, Samuel Sherman, Jenna Shireman, Andrea Smith, Monica Sosa, Haven Still, Kyra Taylor, Jovanni Vazquez, Ashlynn Whatley, and Kolbi Wolford.

Due to the strong possibility of severe weather late Friday night, Longview High School will be starting commencement activities earlier. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and commencement will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19. Parking will be limited, so it is recommended for students to arrive early and be in the Coliseum no later than 5 p.m. Graduates should park in the student parking lots or have parents drop them off in the breezeway before they park. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis on both the stadium home and visitors’ sides. Individual seats or sections of seats cannot be reserved or roped-off.