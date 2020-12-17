Longview hospitals get COVID-19 vaccine doses

Longview's two main hospitals this morning each received a delivery of the new COVID-19 vaccine, and they plan to administer their first vaccines shortly.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview's two main hospitals each received a delivery of the new COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

Deliveries arrived at Longview Regional Medical Center and at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at each hospital.

The two hospitals each plan to begin administering vaccines to their staffs this afternoon. The vaccinations will be performed on a voluntary basis to staff members who elect to receive one.

"Prevention is key since there is no cure for COVID-19," Longview Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Libby Bryson said earlier this month. "Vaccination is an important step in helping to prevent this illness and its potentially devastating consequences."