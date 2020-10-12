Longview house fire 'believed to be accidental'

The Longview Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Wilellen Street in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The cause of a Wednesday morning fire at a home in Northeast Longview is under investigation but likely accidental, according to Fire Marshal Kevin May.

The Longview Fire Department responded to a call about the blaze at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wilellen Street in Longview. The homeowner or occupant of the house was not at home at the time of the fire, May said.

May said the fire was in the front room of the home and extended up into the attic. The blaze was under control within 15 minutes of firefighters’ arrival, he added.