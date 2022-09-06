Longview house fire kills woman, two pets

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 79-year-old woman is dead following an early morning fire over the weekend.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said two people were at home when the fire hit shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at 610 Rockwall Drive.
The woman's 18-year-old grandson, who was staying there to help care for the woman, was able to escape. A smoke detector alerted them to the fire. May said that while the woman had some mobility issues, she was not confined to a bed. The fire started in the master bedroom, and she was found in the attached bathroom.
The woman has been identified as Carolyn West.
