Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues.
During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating.
According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5 was also experiencing issues with its radio.
Public safety officials are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America.
It's unclear at this time how long the sirens will be out of service. Officials are encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alerts by call or text through the Smart911 system at LongviewTexas.gov/Smart911.