Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues.

During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating.

According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5 was also experiencing issues with its radio.

Public safety officials are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America.