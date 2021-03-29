Longview ISD admin building goes on lockdown after reported shooting at nearby apartments

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD reported the district’s administration went into lockdown this morning after police responded to a report of an “active shooter” at a nearby apartment complex.
“At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, Longview Police were dispatched in response to a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex adjacent to the LISD Education Support Center at 1301 E. Young Street,” the district posted at 10:53 a.m. on its Facebook page.
The district said the administration building “immediately went into lockdown as police responded to the incident.”
To read the full story from our newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal click here.