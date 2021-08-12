THANK YOU, CRUSH: Longview ISD alum, Baltimore Orioles 1st baseman Chris Davis announces retirement after 13 years in MLB

Davis recorded 295 home runs during his time in the league.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Baltimore Orioles have announced Longview ISD alum Chris Davis is retiring from Major League Baseball after 13 seasons and 295 career home runs.

"We thank Chris for his 11 years of service to the club, to Orioles fans and to the Baltimore community," the Orioles said in a statement.

Davis graduated from Longview High School in 2004. After being drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2004 MLB Draft, Davis opted to turn down the contract and suit up for Navarro College in Corsicana. He was drafted again in 2005 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but did not sign and stayed on at Navarro. In 2006, the Texas Rangers selected Davis in the fifth round of the MLB Draft.

He was called up from the minors by the Rangers on June 26, 2008.

On July 30, 2011, Davis was traded to the Orioles, where he stayed until his retirement.

"Athletes have the power to change lives and better their communities, and Chris ad his family have done just that," the Orioles said. "We admire their dedication to those most in need, with hundreds of hours of community work completed, millions of dollars donated, and countless other charitable efforts performed, often without fanfare."

In 2019, Davis and his family donated a record $3 million to the University of Maryland Children's Hospital. The generous gift was the largest philanthropic donation from a Baltimore sports figure to UMMC.

The funds were allocated for the construction of a state-of-the-art pediatric hybrid catheterization and operating room that will allow UMCH to provide the most technologically advanced care to pediatric patients locally, regionally and nationally, and position the hospital to continue to meet the growing needs of seriously ill children.

The Davises became champions of the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital’s mission in December 2016. They served as ambassadors helping to raise awareness for childhood illnesses and UMCH’s role as a leader in patient care, pediatric disease research and teaching future generations of health care providers.