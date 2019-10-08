LONGVIEW, Texas — Elexis Coby is about to start her first education job at Ned E. Williams Elementary School. And on Friday, the third-grade teacher found out she is set to make $6,720 more a year than she expected.

Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox announced Friday during teacher convocation at Lobo Coliseum that the school board is set to approve a little more than $8 million in staff raises at its Aug. 28 meeting.

The raises come out of money provided to school districts from House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, that was passed in the recent legislative session. The bill mandates districts use part of the funds for salary raises.

