Longview ISD announces principals for Longview High, Foster Middle for 2023-24 school year

Mrs. Shameika Allen will take on the role as a interim principal at Longview High School, following the passing of Mr. James Brewer earlier this month.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox has appointed two new principals to lead Longview High School and Foster Middle School for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.

Mrs. Allen has nearly two decades of experience within the district and background as an Academic Dean at the high school campus.

Mrs. Mary Taylor will be taking over as principal for Foster Middle School, previously vacated by Mr. Chuck Issac, who accepted an administrative role at Longview High.

Mrs. Taylor has been with the district for over a decade where she was previously an Assistant Principal at Judson Middle.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox has expressed confidence in both campus leaders.