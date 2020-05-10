Longview ISD approves free, voluntary rapid response COVID-19 tests for high school students, staff

The board voted to enter into an agreement with U.S. MedTest Affirmative Solutions Group for free COVID-19 tests to the first 200 LHS students/staffers who sign up.

LONGVIEW, Texas — During a special meeting on Monday, Longview Independent School District trustees approved a non-invasive and rapid response COVID-19 test to be offered free of charge to Longview High School students and staff.

The board voted to enter into an agreement with U.S. MedTest Affirmative Solutions Group for free COVID-19 tests to the first 200 LHS students and staffers who sign up.

Place 2 trustee Ava Welge cast the lone dissenting vote, as the measure passed 4-1.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the tests would be “100% voluntary” and would require parental consent.

“This is going to be first-come-first-serve for our high school students and staff,” Dr. Wilcox said. “The test is non-invasive, with some results available in minutes, and all results posted to the district website. U.S. MedTest would be covering the costs and supplying staff to administer the tests. So it’s a win-win for our students, staff, and community stakeholders.”

Dr. Wilcox says the safety of Longview ISD students and staff is the “absolute top priority” for the administration and board.

“We want all our students in LISD classrooms to ensure they have the most effective instruction possible,” he said. “Our district’s number one goal is to provide the most effective educational environment for our students and staff to be successful.”

Dr. Wilcox says the intention is to help implement a protocol for the State of Texas “to keep our schools open for the entire school year, by ensuring a safe workplace for all our teachers.”

All test results will be confidential to comply with FERPA and HIPAA requirements, and any reports of positive cases would be completely anonymous.

John E. Rosich III, President of U.S. Med Test, says all company protocols and testing "meet the standards of federal reporting to help create actionable efforts in prevention and containment."