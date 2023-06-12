Longview ISD approves hiring architects for potential bond election

Superintendent James Wilcox said Longview ISD will be seeking feedback from the community about possible campus needs before any bond election is called.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Monday approved hiring an architecture firm to perform facility inspections and recommend improvements for a potential bond election.

According to the school district, the contract totals up to $66,000 for architectural, engineering, and consulting services for possible construction projects.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Dr. Wayne Guidry said the district has spent close to $5 million on renovations over the past 18 months. These funds were pulled from LISD's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) account.

However, Guidry did show concern that prioritizing renovations through the allocation of Maintenance and Operations funds could have consequences for the LISD community, according to the district.

"If the diversion of funds leads to budgetary constraints, it may hinder the district's ability to attract and retain highly qualified teachers, impacting the quality of education provided to Longview students," he said.

Guidry said funding from a bond allows the district to "enhance their facilities, create better learning environments for students, and support the overall growth and progress of the educational community."

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the leaders are continuing to find the use for taxpayers' dollars.

"At this time we are not calling a bond election, but the need for improvements to our aging facilities remains an important topic of conversation within district leadership," he said. "By engaging the services of an architectural firm we are gathering as much facts and expertise as possible to help guide this ongoing dialogue."

He said Longview ISD will be seeking feedback from the community about possible campus and facility needs before any bond election is called.