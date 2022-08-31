Longview ISD approves lower property tax rate, $126.5 million budget

"The budget includes salary increases for employees as well as retention bonuses for returning employees, and addresses rising inflation," a LISD official said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Wednesday approved a lower property tax rate and $126.5 million budget focused on raises for employees and addressing inflation.

During a special meeting, the school board approved a budget with projecting a balanced general operating budget of $94,214,401, a debt service of $27,210,019, and a food service budget of $5,090,196.

"The budget includes salary increases for employees as well as retention bonuses for returning employees, and addresses rising inflation," said Dr. Wayne Guidry, LISD assistant superintendent of finance.

Trustees approved a total tax rate of $1.3276 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from the 2021-22 school year rate of $1.41470 per $100 valuation.

Despite a decrease in the tax rate, the amount of property taxes collected may rise because of an increase in some property values, which is determined by the Gregg County Appraisal District.

According to the district, this is the fourth consecutive year of the tax rate decreasing for Longview ISD property owners.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the district previously kept the same rate stable for almost 10 years.