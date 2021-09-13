Longview ISD approves one-time $1,000 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for faculty, staff

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time incentive of $1,000 for fully-vaccinated district employees during their meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.
Employees must complete the COVID-19 vaccination incentive form, and submit proof of vaccination by the Nov. 1st deadline to receive the cash, LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said.
"Of course, participation is totally voluntary," Wilcox said. "That said, we do want to offer this incentive for any employees who are currently vaccinated or planning to be so in the very near future. If someone is on the fence about it, perhaps this might help encourage them to do so."
Information will be sent to LISD employees this week and posted to the district website. Any employee who does not receive the vaccine incentive form this week is encouraged to call the Administrative & Pupil Services department at 903-381-2342.