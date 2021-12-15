Longview ISD awarding more than $3M to achieving teachers in incentive pay

The very highest-performing teachers are projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is awarding more than $3.1 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers, with a few of the very highest-performing teachers projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks.

Incentive bonus distribution will come in "lump sum" disbursement beginning on Dec. 17.

The district utilizes LISD's aggressive local pay structures as well as the Longview Incentive For Teachers (LIFT) program, and the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) funding sources to make this possible for our hard-working education professionals.

While the Texas Education Agency did not assign campus ratings or academic distinction designations to schools across the state, Dr. James Hockenberry says enough data is available to calculate academic distinction designations using the state model and formulas for the 2020-21 school year.