Longview ISD board approves 5% pay raise for teachers, support staff

"Longview ISD values our employees and desires to attract and retain the best staff for our students and community," said McCray.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Independent School District board members unanimously approved a 5% salary increase for district teachers and staff during Monday night’s meeting.

"In addition to the 5 percent increase of midpoint, the district will implement pay structures that adjust staff salaries that improve internal equity and market competitiveness," said Shalona McCray, LISD Chief Human Resources Officer.

McCray also mentioned that the district will increase the regular daily rate for substitutes from $80 to $150 for degreed-certified subs, $80 to $120 for degreed non-certified subs, and $80 to $100 for non-degreed substitutes.

The board also set a time to discuss the proposed 2023-24 tax rate. The next regular meeting is set to be scheduled on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.