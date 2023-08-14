Longview ISD board set to hold vote about calling for $359.7 million bond election in November

If called by trustees, the bond election would happen Nov. 7 with early voting running from Oct. 23 and Nov. 3.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD board trustees will meet Monday evening to possibly call for a $359.7 million bond election that could fund several renovations to facilities as well as new additions like a career and technical education center and early childhood center.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. during a regular meeting at the Education Support Center, located at 1301 E. Young Street in Longview.

In this proposed bond, the district has broken down the project into two propositions. Proposition A totals about $291.9 million, while Proposition B totals roughly $67.8 million.

Funding from Proposition A would go toward:

Safety and security: $18.45 million

Life cycle replacements (replacing HVAC systems and other similar repair projects): $24.74 million

Longview High School renovation and Early Graduation High School renovations: $88.76 million

New career and technical education center: $56.65 million

New bus barn: $7.3 million

New early childhood center: $62.3 million

Judson Middle School renovations and solar project: $25.6 million

Lobo Coliseum upgrades: $8 million

Funding from Proposition B would go toward: