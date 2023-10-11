Longview ISD celebrating 'Energy Awareness' month with solar smoothies

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Longview Garden.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is excited to celebrate October as 'Energy Awareness' month with providing solar smoothies to high school students.

Students enrolled in the culinary arts class will learn how to integrate sustainability while sourcing ingredients to prepare healthy meals.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Longview Garden at 114 N Ward Dr. in Longview.

Beginning at the Longview Garden, plentiful fruits and vegetables are harvested ensuring maximum flavor is reached when biting into produce. This past summer the garden grew blackberries which will be the main ingredient featured in the "solar" smoothies.

With the use of solar technology and direct sunlight, the solar panels work in unison like small appliances, such as a blender.

This unique approach will allow students to leave feeling inspired to make a positive impact on their campus and beyond.

The district is aiming to educate Longview students about the importance and value solar energy can make in our daily lives.