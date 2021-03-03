Longview ISD to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students

The vaccines are set to be administered Wednesday, April 21 on the campus of Longview High School.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from March 3, 2021.

Longview ISD is partnering with St. Mary's Church to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to district students, Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox announced Monday.

The vaccines are set to be administered Wednesday, April 21 on the campus of Longview High School.



Dr. Wilcox said families who are interested in signing their students up are encouraged to schedule their appointment at the website: AllAmericanVaccine.com

"These would be offered to Longview ISD students age 16 and up who wish to take the vaccine, free of charge, and totally voluntary," Dr. Wilcox said.