Longview ISD to require remote students to return to campus for final 6 weeks of school

Students may request exemption due to health conditions.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Independent School District is ending remote learning and requesting all students to return for in-person instruction for the final six weeks period.

Effective Monday, April 12 all Longview ISD students will be required to return to campus for regular instruction.

Families wishing to continue remote instruction due to extenuating circumstances may contact their campus principal. These requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox says that the district is committed to helping students prepare for the transition to the next grade in the 2021-22 school year.

"Longview ISD, like all public schools, is doing everything we can to make up for the classroom time lost last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19," he said. "As we welcome all our students back to their campuses, we are going to work to bring our students back to where they need to be heading into the summer break."

Dr. Wilcox says the administration will continue to re-evaluate the state of the district on a daily basis and any information released is subject to change.