LONGVIEW ISD: Foster Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD this morning sent an all-call to Foster Middle School parents and guardians that said a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The message comes on the fourth day of school for the district, which returned to in-person classes on Monday. The call did not say when the student was last on campus.

“This information is being shared with you out of an abundance of caution,” the recording stated. “Please continue to monitor your child for symptoms on a regular basis. If your child develops symptoms, we encourage you to notify your child’s primary care doctor for instructions.”