x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults

Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults.

Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway.

Classes will consist of a six-week beginner program and will be twice a week. Participants can choose from Class A, Monday and Wednesday, or Class B, Tuesday and Thursday. Both classes will be 5 to 7 p.m. those days at the Longview High School campus.

Read more from the Longview News-Journal.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out