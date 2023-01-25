Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults

Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway.

Classes will consist of a six-week beginner program and will be twice a week. Participants can choose from Class A, Monday and Wednesday, or Class B, Tuesday and Thursday. Both classes will be 5 to 7 p.m. those days at the Longview High School campus.