Longview ISD implements temporary mask mandate due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Known cases of COVID-19 among Longview ISD students and staff are currently higher than they were last year.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In response to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in our district and surrounding community, Longview Independent School District will be issuing a mask mandate, effective Monday, Aug. 23.

Beginning Monday, all students, staff, and visitors at Longview ISD must wear face coverings at district facilities.

Known cases of COVID-19 among Longview ISD students and staff are currently higher than they were last year and positive cases are emerging at alarming rates. As of 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, there are 28 active student cases (0.35%) and 38 active employee cases (1.52%) of COVID-19 in Longview ISD.

"The safety of our students and staff is our first priority," LISD said in a statement. "So, to help mitigate the spread in our district as successfully as we did during the 2020-21 school year, a mask mandate is necessary at this time. The combination of face covering, handwashing, and social distancing is proven to reduce the spread, and our hope is that the same measures will render positive results this year."

All COVID-related protocols are subject to change as directives are provided by governing authorities and/or health officials or as circumstances evolve.