Longview ISD officials issue statements after arrests of ex-employees accused of abusing special needs students

LONGVIEW, Texas — In a statement released Friday, Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said he's "both shocked and deeply saddened" after six former district employees have been indicted for alleged abuse of special education students.

The following former employees have been charged and indicted in connection with alleged offenses toward students enrolled in the J.L. Everhart life skills classroom, Wilcox confirmed:

Former International Baccalaureate teacher Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 56

Former teacher’s aide Cynthia Denise Talley, 55

Former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, 57

Former J.L. Everhart Principal Cassandra Renee James, 47

Former Assistant Principal Linda Kay Browne Lister, 60

Former teacher’s aide Paula Hawkins Dixon, 58

Wilcox confirmed that all six were indicted on June 22 for offenses during the early weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.

He said that district officials reported concern to authorities in October 2021. The district immediately removed the employees, contacted parents and began communication with the Longview Police Department and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"The allegations, if proven to be true, are contrary to the standards of ethics required of all educators and inconsistent with the expectations we have that all employees place the care and wellbeing of our students above all else," Wilcox said in the statement.

According to the district, Gregg, Dixon and Talley were fired once the district officials learned of the allegations. James and Lister resigned in lieu of termination. Johnson also resigned from her teaching position.

Additionally, the district said the accusations were reported to the State Board of Educator Certification, which is the group charged with responsibly investigating to determine if these individuals will keep their professional educator certificates.

“The actions of these individuals, while clearly unacceptable and worthy of sanction, were isolated to one classroom and should not be a reflection on the remaining educators employed by our district," said LISD Board President Michael Tubb. "At Longview ISD, we are blessed to have teachers and paraprofessionals who work above and beyond every day to ensure the success of students and we are particularly proud of those dedicating their life’s work to special needs children. We will not allow these unfortunate allegations and events to dissuade or dilute the commitment of so many hard-working educators.”

According to Longview ISD, support systems were put in place to address the affected students' needs. The statement explained the methods led to all but one student staying at the JLE campus and returning for the 2022-2023 school year having met their prior year goals.

The school district statement explained that LISD and the East Texas Advanced Academies is "seeking justice for any harm caused and will continue to act proactively with all involved in investigating these matters" alongside the children's families.

“ETAA is disappointed in the actions of these individuals whose alleged criminal conduct falls far below the expectations of ETAA Board of Directors and leadership team. We look to the judicial process and the SBEC process for the next right outcomes for these individuals," said East Texas Advanced Academies Board President Jud Murray. "ETAA joins the school district in their commitment to maintain the trust of the parents and students involved. We also continue to recognize the overall high caliber of LISD educators assigned to ETAA campuses. They are committed to student well-being and education.”