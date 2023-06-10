Longview ISD, Kilgore College to expand dual-credit partnership through HB 8 to help students

The dual-credit partnership aims to partner both institutions to increase opportunities and cost-effective pathways for high school students to earn college credit.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD and Kilgore College are excited to continue the expansion of their dual-credit program under the new House Bill 8.

Kilgore College President Dr. Brenda Kays and LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox signed the dual-credit memorandum on Thursday at Longview High School.

The dual-credit partnership aims to partner both educational institutions to increase opportunities and cost-effective pathways for high school students to earn college credit.

“Effective immediately, HB 8 brings significant changes to the tuition rates for dual credit students. Students enrolled in public schools – who are officially certified by the state of Texas as free and reduced lunch recipients – will now receive dual credit courses tuition-free,” Kays said.

For students at other public schools, the tuition rate will be $55 per credit hour, regardless of their residency within Kilgore College's taxing district.

A new agricultural course is being offered at Longview ISD which will increase student engagement through House Bill 8 while supporting the fifth-largest Future Farmers of America program in Texas.

Some of the other courses options Kilgore College and Longview ISD are exploring are HVAC, education and training, accounting, business, plumbing, graphic design and AV technology.