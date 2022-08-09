UPDATE: Longview freshman football player identified as teen killed in apartment complex shooting

Services are pending.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete.

According to the district, Rahsaan "Bobo" Jefferson died overnight Tuesday.

The Longview News-Journal reports police have confirmed the teen was killed in a shooting around 9:25 p.m. at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 West Avalon Ave.

Crisis counselors will be on hand for students and staff who need assistance, the district said.

Jefferson was a beloved student-athlete through his years at Foster Middle School and was part of the Longview Lobos freshmen football team. Head football coach John King revealed the news to Jefferson's teammates Tuesday morning.

