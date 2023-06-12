Longview ISD OKs proposal to turn old school buses into food trucks

The district expects this will increase participation in LISD's breakfast and lunch programs.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees approved a plan Monday to repurpose two old school buses into food trucks to serve breakfast and lunch at the high school.

The board gave its approval to a plan from the San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens to convert two older LISD school buses into food trucks. This will depend if the initiative receives approval from the Texas Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Agriculture.

Dr. James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, said the plan calls for the food trucks to be stationed at the high school for breakfast and lunch. He said the district expects this will increase participation in LISD's breakfast and lunch programs.

"The strategic locations of the additional serving lines, plus the marketing of a food truck program, will create a more appealing atmosphere for our Child Nutrition program," he said.

According to the school district, if state and/or federal funding is approval, the project should cost no more than $432,583.77, but it will not require local funds.

Hockenberry said adding food trucks will help serve meals to underrepresented communities during the summer feeding program.

"In addition, we're looking at ways to integrate the food trucks at Longview Lobo home football games, to help relieve overcrowding in the concession stand and restroom areas," he added.