LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Independent School District announced on Wednesday they were partnering with Texas Tech University's TTU K-12 online high school to offer Career and Technology Education (CTE) courses to students for free.

This partnership will allow students the opportunity to take the provided courses utilizing an online format.

A fully accredited online school district, TTU K-12 offers more than150 online and print-based, self-paced courses and more than 150 Credit by Exams (CBEs). Students who have failed a class can enroll in an online or print-based course or CBE to recover the credit.

Texas Tech University Vice Provost Dr. Melanie Hart says she is excited to partner with an outstanding school district, such as Longview ISD.

“I have been very impressed by the commitment the Longview community has to education, and the leadership of the LISD’s administration,” Dr. Hart said. “A school district that offers a free Montessori curriculum is very unique and one of the reasons Texas Tech University is excited about this partnership. I commend LISD and the Longview community for their commitment to offering unique quality programs to the child and youth of the area.”

LISD Superintendent Dr. James WIlcox says the district is always looking for ways to expand and improve course offering and graduation options for Longview ISD students.

"We're excited to be able to offer another path for our students to pursue their educational and professional goals," Dr. Wilcox said. "TTU K-12 is one of the best online high school programs in the nation, and we're glad to partner with them to serve the Longview community."

On Tuesday, June 18, administrators from LISD and TTU will sign the agreement to officially launch the initiative.