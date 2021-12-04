Longview ISD planning multiple graduation options for seniors

For relatives unable to attend the ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Longview ISD YouTube page.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Independent School District (ISD) is planning to hold multiple ceremonies for graduating seniors.

According to the district, multiple graduation options are tentatively scheduled at Lobo Stadium for the week of May 10-14.

Smaller individual ceremonies will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. And a more traditional group commencement ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

For relatives unable to attend the ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Longview ISD YouTube page.

"We want to ensure our students, families, and staff safety and still allow our students to have this milestone moment," said Mr. James Brewer, LHS Principal. "We could not be more excited to celebrate our seniors' time at Longview High School."

The administration will continue to evaluate the state of the district daily, and any information is subject to change. Updates will be posted on the district website, social media and through all-calls/email.