Longview ISD says no to second Trump rally on high school property

LONGVIEW, Texas — The organizer of an upcoming rally in support of President Donald Trump says Longview ISD does not want district property used for the event.

The district said Tuesday in a statement that the Longview High School property will be closed this weekend to anyone other than authorized students. The announcement was made two days after another Trump rally was staged in the school’s parking lot.

District officials would not confirm Tuesday if the weekend closure of the campus was in response to the planned rally or this past weekend’s event. However, district spokesman Francisco Rojas said neither the campus nor district administration received a request to host the rally, and Longview ISD did not grant permission for Sunday’s event. Rojas also said Longview ISD does not sanction the use of district facilities for political events.