Longview ISD to settle additional special education abuse claim

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD's tab is set to grow by $250,000 to settle civil claims involving allegations of abuse of special education students at one of its campuses, bringing the total settlement to $2.75 million.

Meanwhile, the criminal cases of six former district employees charged with abuse of special education students are moving forward.

The reported incidents of abuse came to light in 2022, following the resignation of Cynthia Wise, who was at that time the CEO of the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies that operates within Longview ISD.