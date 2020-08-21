LONGVIEW ISD: Student at Ned E. Williams Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

The student tested positive on August 10, however, the district was informed Friday, August 21.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD says a student who attends Ned E. Williams Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the student tested positive on August 10, however, the district was informed Friday, August 21. The student was sent home after the campus received notification. The student does not have any siblings in the school district.

The district will be notifying staff and parents of students who may have been in close contact with the student. The district will also be cleaning and sanitizing the areas of the campus where the student had contact.