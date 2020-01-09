Longview ISD student COVID-19 cases rise to 15 as another high school student tests positive

Three student cases have been announced this week. On Monday, the district released a statement that two high school students tested positive this past week.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD’s confirmed COVID-19 cases in students rose to 15 this morning as the district announced another high school student tested positive.

The student tested positive Monday and was last on campus Friday, according to the district. The student passed routine screening to enter the school Friday and wore a mask while on campus.

