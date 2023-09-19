Longview ISD superintendent announces plans to retire in 2 years

Longview ISD said Wilcox will retire in December 2025 and he made the announcement to give the board of trustees "ample time to chart the future."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox announced on Tuesday he intends to retire in roughly two years "to embark on new adventures."

In an announcement, Longview ISD said Wilcox will retire in December 2025 and he made the announcement to give the board of trustees "ample time to chart the future course of the district."

"I will give every ounce of leadership and caring to our students until my last day with LISD," he said. "I want the parents of our students to know that I truly do appreciate them sharing their most prized possession and God's greatest gift to us all: their children."

Wilcox said he will be fully engaged as superintendent to provide leadership and care to the students, staff, and community of Longview ISD until his final day.

LISD trustees will start a search for the next superintendent to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Michael Tubb, Longview ISD board president, said Wilcox's legacy of educational excellence and his enduring impact will continue to shape the future of Longview ISD.