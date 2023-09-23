Longview ISD teacher one of 15 statewide honored by Humanities Texas

Whitney Reardon of Johnston-McQueen Elementary School has been selected as one of 15 statewide honorees by Humanities Texas.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Whitney Reardon of Johnston-McQueen Elementary School has been selected as one of 15 statewide honorees by Humanities Texas, a selection that comes with a $5,000 award and an additional $1,000 for instructional materials.

Reardon, who has been an educator for more than 16 years, teaches English language arts and social studies to elementary aged deaf and hard-of-hearing students at the Longview ISD campus.

Johnston-McQueen has a regional classroom for deaf children from 32 surrounding school districts.