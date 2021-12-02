Longview ISD to close campus, cancel classes on Monday, Feb. 15 due to threat of inclement weather

"If we should have to stay closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday, families will be asked to participate in the asynchronous learning model," LISD said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Due to incoming inclement weather and in order to keep families, staff and bus drivers safe, Longview ISD will close on Monday, February 15.

All district offices and campuses will be closed. If we should have to stay closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday, families will be asked to participate in the asynchronous learning model.

Assignments will be in a student’s google classroom and chromebooks will go home today.

"Our administration will continue communication with the Longview Police Department to determine if the roads are safe for our staff and families to travel on for Tuesday, February 16," LISD said in a statement. "We will continue to send out information through emails, calls, and social media posts."