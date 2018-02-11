Longview Independent School District on will honor five former students during the annual Wall of Honor reception and presentation.

This year's Wall of Honor inductees are Ulysses Harris Sr., Wiley Earley, Charles Mayo, Bernie Goode and Kristopher Briggs.

The induction ceremony will be held Friday, November 7. The event is set to start at 7 p.m. with a reception for friends and family in the press box of Lobo Stadium. The presentation will take place during the halftime of the Lobo football game.

Longview ISD Wall of Honor began in 2015 and inducted more than 15 Veterans. Honorees are nominated at-large and chosen by a committee of alumni, volunteer Wall of Honor Committee members, administrators and the district’s Community Relations office.

2018 Wall of Honor Inductees:

D. Kristopher Briggs: accepting the Wall of Honor plaque for Kristopher Briggs will be his family, Zackary Mount, Stacy Dole, his mother Debbie Osborne and his wife Michel Briggs. Briggs served in the United States Army for 23 years. During his time in Army 11B Infantry, he served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Korea. He received 17 honors some include; Army Commendation Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 bronze stars, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, Expert Infantry Man Badge and Korean Defense Service Medal. Kristopher Briggs past away in 2018.

Wiley B. Early: accepting the Wall of Honor plaque for Wiley Early will be his family and friends, Mike Early, Chris Terry, and Ricardo Garcia. He graduated from Judson High School in 1965. Early fought bravely in his time with United States Marines. He received honors such at the National Defense Medal, a Purple Heart, Combat Action Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Military Ribbon. Wiley Early was killed in action in 1969 while South Vietnam.

Bernie Goode: Bernie Goode served in the United States Air Force for 31 years. During that time, Goode served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam War. Goode received Distinguished Flying Cross for his flying skills as a Navigator in the Korean War. During that mission, he was the first person to spot Chinese fighter plans and report it back to base and alert American services that China entered the Korean War. Before he retired in 1974, he held the position of Lieutenant Colonel. Goode also received an Air Medal (sixth Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Air Force Commendation Medal. Bernie stays in Longview so he can support his favorite football program, the Longview Lobos.

Ulysses Harris, Sr: Ulysses Harris Sr. served four years in the United States Air Force. During that time he served as a sergeant and completed one tour in Vietnam during wartime. In 1969 he was injured while saving a fellow serviceman. Today Harris and the serviceman are still friends. He believes and lives the motto of “no man left behind.”

Charles Mayo: accepting the Wall of Honor plaque for Charles May will be his sister, Viktoria Mayo. Mayo could not be with the honorees tonight, he is en route overseas. Charles graduated from Longview High School in 1990 and was a proud member of the Lobo Big Green Marching Machine. During his 25 years in the United States Navy, Mayo completed 9 tours of duty and received many honors. Some of those honors include; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, and Navy Pistol Marksman Ribbon. His acts of heroism include Operation Restore Hope, Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield, and Operation Tomodachi. He served in leadership positions as a Naval Aviator, Information Dominance Warfare Officer, and Lieutenant Commander.

Tickets for the November 9 Lobo Football game can be purchased starting Tuesday, November 6 at Longview ISD Athletic Offices (201 E. Hawkins Parkway).

