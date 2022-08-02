Longview ISD to install cameras in classrooms serving special needs students

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD will install video surveillance equipment in all of its classrooms that solely serve special needs students.
That decision came by a vote Monday of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees, following a closed session discussion with the East Texas Advanced Academies board of directors. The move follows the recent arrests of six former employees who worked at J.L. Everhart Elementary School on charges related to accusations of injuring special needs children. Everhart is a part of East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD.
The six women — former Principal Cassandra Renee James, former Assistant Principal Linda Kaye Brown Lister, former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, former teacher's aides Paula Hawkins Dixon and Cynthia Denise Talley and former teacher Priscilla Johnson — were arrested and released from jail on bond in July.
Read more from our news partners, the Longview News-Journal.
