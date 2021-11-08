Longview ISD to lift mask mandate Nov. 20

The district said in a news release that on Nov. 20, it will no longer require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings at district facilities or events.

Superintendent James Wilcox said the decision was based on the data and facts available to the district, according to the statement.

"We have been monitoring cases and recoveries in Longview from the very beginning of this pandemic to today, and we will continue to do so," he said. "Just as we issued the mandate (in August) because of the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, we are removing the mandate today because the evidence shows that we have successfully beaten this back in our community."