Longview ISD to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to staff members

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is planning to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to all staff members.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the vaccines offered by the district are voluntary and free of charge.

During Tuesday's Longview ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said the district will be partnering with Texas-based company Aurora Concepts, to bring a mobile unit to the administration building.

"The exact time and date are still being worked out — with other details — but we are on their list to offer the first Moderna Vaccine, at no cost to LISD taxpayers and no out-of-pocket expense to employees," he said.

Texas health officials have yet to agree for teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccines next unless they also fall into the Priority Group 1A or 1B.

William said, at this time, the district is not planning to offer the vaccine to students or LISD families, "but we are always looking for anything and everything we can do to keep our entire community safe.

In the meantime, the district will continue to prioritize preventative measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.