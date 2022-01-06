Longview ISD offering early-morning COVID-19 tests to students, staff

Early-morning COVID-19 testing will be offered at certain campuses and district offices throughout the month.

LONGVIEW, Texas — As cases continue to rise, Longview ISD says they will offer early morning COVID19 antigen testing throughout the district.

Each campus will continue to offer testing to Longview ISD students and Longview ISD staff during the school day if that individual is showing symptoms while on campus.

Please visit with your campus nurse for their schedule.

Per the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Longview ISD can only conduct COVID-19 tests on LISD staff and students.

Longview ISD has also implemented a color-coded COVID-19 infection alert system.