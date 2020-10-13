Longview ISD transitioning away from 'asynchronous’ learning for majority of district

Families wishing to continue asynchronous instruction due to extenuating circumstances can contact their campus principal.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Independent School District is transitioning away from asynchronous learning for students in grades 3-12.

Effective Monday, Oct. 19, all students in the grades mentioned above will be expected to either continue remote learning as synchronous students, or return to campus for regular instruction.

Families wishing to continue asynchronous instruction due to extenuating circumstances can contact their campus principal. Requests to continue asynchronous instruction for students in grades 3-12 will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Asynchronous instruction will remain an option for students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade.

