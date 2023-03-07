Longview ISD trustees approve new campus maps for first responders, improve security

Longview ISD said the maps will be installed at all instructional campuses in the coming months.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Monday approved purchasing graphic emergency response maps for the district's campuses to help improve law enforcement response times.

During a board meeting, the trustees voted unanimously to use $60,000 for the purchase, which will be covered by local security funds.

Scott Fisher, director of safety and magnet grants for the district, said in a statement from Longview ISD the maps will assist district and campus administrators with emergency response planning.

The detailed graphics will also be shared with local first responders to "improve response times in the event of a crisis," Fisher said in the district's statement.

"We believe that having these maps in place will be an invaluable tool for our administrators and local first responders," he said. "The graphics maps will provide detailed information and floor plans for each campus, allowing emergency personnel to quickly and efficiently navigate the layout of each building."

Fisher said getting the maps is a part of efforts to improve safety and security for students and staff. Longview ISD said the maps will be installed at all instructional campuses in the coming months.